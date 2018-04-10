  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Cubs playing home opener at Wrigley Field after being snowed out Monday

A day after being snowed out, the Cubs are ready to play thier home opener at Wrigley Field Tuesday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
While the temperatures don't feel like baseball season, there was no snow in sight Tuesday afternoon at Wrigley Field as the Cubs got their home opener underway.

The game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was originally scheduled for Monday afternoon, but was postponed to Tuesday because of the snow.

ABC7 is broadcasting the game, which got underway at 1:20 p.m.

Monday, Clark the Cub was throwing snowballs at Gallagher Way and crews struggled to clear the field, but what a difference a day makes. The weather that dogged baseball's return to the North Side is just a memory Tuesday.

"The sun is out, it's beautiful. It's a little warmer. They're happy to be out and about without being wet and cold," said Cubs fan Christy Simpson.

The Hendriksen family is staying at the new Hotel Zachary across from the ballpark. Now, it's turned into a two-day trip from Cincinnati.

"When the game got delayed, we booked another night at the hotel and we're here again today," said Suzy Hendriksen.
Terrell takes an inside look at the new Hotel Zachary across from Wrigley Field.

The New Hotel Zachary is now open across from Wrigley Field.



"Growing up, we just were big Cubs fans, and so opening day became a family holiday, and so you can miss Christmas, you can miss Thanksgiving, but you can't miss opening day," said Chris Hendriksen.

Clearly, it didn't dampen anyone's spirit.

"They got the power, they got the speed, to be the best in the National League. We're singing...Go Cubs go...Go Cubs go...Hey Chicago what do you say? Cubs are gonna win today," said Daniel Hendriksen.

Monday, some Cubs fans hopped on the train and headed to the South Side into enemy territory, where the White Sox were playing at Guaranteed Rate Field. The game wasn't canceled there since the snow tapered off earlier than at Wrigley.

"Well you know the yuppies, they can't play in the cold weather, you know. So, real teams can play in this weather. What can I tell you?" said White Sox fan Greg Victor.

While Tuesday will be colder than normal for this time of year, there is no snow in sight.
