Cubs playoff times for Games 1 and 2 released

The times for the Cubs' first two playoff games of the National League Division Series were announced Sunday.

Game 1 will begin at 6:31 p.m. CT on Friday and Game 2 will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

The Cubs, who won the NL Central Division title last week, will face the Washington Nationals in the first round of the playoffs.

Games 1 and 2 will be played in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit: http://m.mlb.com/postseason-schedule
