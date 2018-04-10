Cubs ready to play ball in home opener after being snowed out Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --It still won't feel much like baseball season at Wrigley Field Tuesday afternoon, but there won't be any snow for the Cubs for their home opener.
The game against the Pittsburg Pirates was scheduled for Monday afternoon, but was postponed to Tuesday because of the snow.
ABC7 will have pregame coverage of the game beginning at 12 p.m. and will broadcast the game at 1:20 p.m.
Wrigley Field is ready for take two on the home opener. Monday, fans were making snowballs and the grounds crew did everything they could to melt the snow, but it was a no go.
As thousands of fans heard the news, the look of disappointment spread, but they made the best of it, heading to local bars in Wrigleyville to drown their sorrows.
"We don't care, we just love our Cubs. We love our Cubs, so it doesn't matter. Rain, sleet hail or snow, we're gonna be here," said Cubs fan Kristy Davey.
Some Cubs fans hopped on the train and headed to the South Side into enemy territory, where the White Sox were playing at Guaranteed Rate Field. The game wasn't canceled there since the snow tapered off earlier than at Wrigley.
"Well you know the yuppies, they can't play in the cold weather, you know. So, real teams can play in this weather. What can I tell you?" said White Sox fan Greg Victor.
While Tuesday will be colder than normal for this time of year, there is no snow in sight.