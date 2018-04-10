SPORTS

Cubs ready to play ball in home opener after being snowed out Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cubs home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been rescheduled to Tuesday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It still won't feel much like baseball season at Wrigley Field Tuesday afternoon, but there won't be any snow for the Cubs for their home opener.

The game against the Pittsburg Pirates was scheduled for Monday afternoon, but was postponed to Tuesday because of the snow.

ABC7 will have pregame coverage of the game beginning at 12 p.m. and will broadcast the game at 1:20 p.m.

Wrigley Field is ready for take two on the home opener. Monday, fans were making snowballs and the grounds crew did everything they could to melt the snow, but it was a no go.

As thousands of fans heard the news, the look of disappointment spread, but they made the best of it, heading to local bars in Wrigleyville to drown their sorrows.

"We don't care, we just love our Cubs. We love our Cubs, so it doesn't matter. Rain, sleet hail or snow, we're gonna be here," said Cubs fan Kristy Davey.

Some Cubs fans hopped on the train and headed to the South Side into enemy territory, where the White Sox were playing at Guaranteed Rate Field. The game wasn't canceled there since the snow tapered off earlier than at Wrigley.

"Well you know the yuppies, they can't play in the cold weather, you know. So, real teams can play in this weather. What can I tell you?" said White Sox fan Greg Victor.

While Tuesday will be colder than normal for this time of year, there is no snow in sight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Cubswrigley fieldbaseballticketsCubssnowwinter weatherweatherChicagoWrigleyvilleLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New food and drink options, better wifi for Cubs fans at Wrigley Field
SPORTS
Crabbe's career-high 41 lifts Nets to 3rd straight win
Cubs home opener snowed out, Sox still play
No Rays of sunshine for White Sox in four-game skid
Back injury sends Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo to disabled list
More Sports
Top Stories
Harvey officials warn of layoffs after court orders pension fund payment
Lakeview store robbed at gunpoint: 'I was just hoping to come out alive'
Free cone day at Ben & Jerry's
Driver in fatal ambulance crash shouldn't have had EMT license
CLOSE CALL: SUV crashes into 7-Eleven, narrowly missing customer
Woman robbed in River North by young teens, police say
IDOT workers pull victims from fiery, deadly South Holland crash
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
Show More
Woman blames windy day for the cocaine in her purse
Sen. Duckworth delivers second daughter
Backpage execs stung by federal indictment
South Shore trains' safety upgrade aims to prevent collisions, derailments
More News