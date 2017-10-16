Cubs return to Wrigley after falling to Dodgers in Game 2 of NLCS

The Chicago Cubs returned to Wrigley Field Monday morning after losing Game 2 of the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers.The game was scoreless until the 5th inning when Addison Russell knocked one out, which would be the only run for the Cubs. With the score tied at 1 in the bottom of the ninth, Justin Turner of the Dodgers hit a walk-off home run, with the Cubs falling 4-1.After an overnight flight, the Cubs arrived back at Wrigley Field Monday morning. It was a little somber as Cubs players made their way back to their cars to head home before Game 3 of the NLCS on Tuesday at Wrigley.There was one Cubs fan waiting for the team as they arrived."It's kind of early, they are not really amped up. I am sure obviously they are going to go home and get some rest and get amped up and just come out and see them, you know, just standing out here, they know the support is there," said Cubs fan Mike Sharrah.If you are thinking of getting tickets for a playoff game at Wrigley, prices are not cheap. On StubHub, standing room tickets are around $120 and if you want a seat, it will cost you about $160.Game 3: Dodgers at Cubs, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17Game 4: Dodgers at Cubs, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18Game 5: Dodgers at Cubs, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 (If necessary)Game 6: Cubs at Dodgers, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 (If necessary)Game 7: Cubs at Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 (If necessary)