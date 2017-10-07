Cubs set lineup for Game 2 of NLDS against Washington Nationals

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Cubs have set their lineup for Saturday's Game 2 of the NLDS against the Nationals in Washington D.C..
The line up is:
1. Albert Almora Jr., CF
2. Kris Bryant, 3B
3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4. Willson Contreras, C
5. Addison Russell, SS
6. Ben Zobrist, RF
7. Javy Baez, 2B
8. Ian Happ, LF
9. Jon Lester, P
Saturday's game is set for 4:38 p.m., with Jon Lester pitching for the Cubs and Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Nationals.
CUBS FANS EXCITED FOR GAME 2 OF NLDS
Cubs fans will be packing the Park at Wrigley again Saturday to watch their team take on the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the NLDS after taking Game 1.
Saturday night's game is in Washington D.C. again, but there will definitely be a party in Wrigleyville.
Just 10 more wins until the Cubs secure the championship for another year. Friday night, the Cubs came out on top 3-0.
It was a pitcher's duel. Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks was outstanding, with Bryant and Rizzo the heroes as far as scoring.
Cubs fan were ecstatic when the 9th came to a close.
"So excited. It's going to happen again!" said fan Serene Miller.
"It was a solid way to start the series and it gives them a good momentum to keep going!" said fan Samantha Strawn.
Those fans had so much fun watching the Cubs come out on top of the first game of the NLDS. What they may not have known is behind the scenes there was a ton of private security and a large police presence.
Around Wrigley Field there were crowd control measures in place at the Park at Wrigley. Fans arriving for the first-ever playoff watch party at the Park at Wrigley were met by bag checks and wanding. It'll open up to host fans every game, home or away.
The security will be beefed up even more when the Cubs head into Game 3 on Monday.