Cubs single-game tickets on sale Friday, ticket giveaway at Daley Plaza Thursday

Cubs single-game tickets go on sale Friday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cubs single-game tickets go on sale Friday, and there is a lot of fun planned for the games at the Friendly Confines.

Colin Faulkner, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Cubs, joined ABC7 Thursday morning with a look toward the new season.

The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Cubs.com or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). In-person ticket sales begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

Former Cub Ryan Dempster was on hand for a pitching contest at Daley Plaza Thursday during the lunch hour, where fans pitched at targets to win free game tickets. A DJ played music and Garrett Popcorn handed out free popcorn to visitors.
