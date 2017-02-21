SPORTS

Cubs single-game tickets on sale Tuesday for Mastercard holders

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Single-game tickets for the Cubs season go on sale for some people on Tuesday.

At noon, Mastercard holders can buy tickets at Cubs.com for a 20 percent premium. The Mastercard pre-sale lasts until midnight Wednesday.

Single-game tickets go up for general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at www.cubs.com, the MLB.com Ballpark app or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827).

The Cubs have announced the full schedule of more than 40 promotional items, including replica jerseys from the 1908 Cubs, and bobbleheads of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell, Javier Baez, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester.

"With more than 40 promotional giveaways available to our fans this season, we're excited to provide an opportunity to relive many of the defining moments from our 2016 championship season while still offering traditional fan favorites like throwback jerseys, retired number flags, T-shirts and caps," said Cubs Vice President of Marketing Alison Miller. "Many of these games promise to be a hot ticket, so we encourage fans to purchase early this year to secure tickets to their must-have dates."

For more on the promotional schedule, click here.
