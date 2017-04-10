CHICAGO (WLS) --It's an exciting day for Cubs fan as the team opens at home Monday night at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs will play at home as defending World Series champions for the first time in more than a hundred years. Former Cubs stars Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins and Billy Williams will be on hand for the raising of the championship banner.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m., with Jon Lester starting for the Cubs against Alex Wood of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
One of the new things for fans to enjoy is the Park at Wrigley. The plaza features a Cubs store, a Starbucks and more.
"It is everything that the Ricketts family said it was going to be, a beautiful family-friendly destination which will rival town squares across the country and maybe the world. We are very happy about this new public asset," said Cubs spokesman Julian Green.
The official ribbon-cutting for the Park at Wrigley takes place at 10 a.m. and the ceremony will be open tot he public. However, only fans with tickets will be allowed in the plaza before the game.
"We're disappointed because only fans with tickets around 3 o'clock will be able to get to this park, so we have to clear the entire park, kick everybody out and then check tickets to make sure people can get in and it's unfortunate. There are some local political forces at play in this ward. We are thankful that the mayor has been very helpful but we are not really happy about how this park is going to operate," Green said.
Fans will also have plenty of opportunities to stock up on new Cubs gear at the brand-new Cubs store.
"It's an 8,400 square foot, two-story Cubs store, so there has been incredible demand for everything Cubs and so we are trying to fill that demand for our fans with a lot of merchandise," said Colin Faulkner, Cubs sales and marketing senior vice president.
There will be a variety of food options for fans to sample from at Wrigley.
"We want to bring restaurant quality food to the ballpark, so we wanted to put a twist on some of the classics," said Cubs executive chef David Burns.
Items include a Chicago hot dog with a toasted New England-style bun; chicken al-pastor tacos with chilis, pickled red onions, radishes queso fresco and cilantro and the aloha chicken breast, which is a grilled chicken breast with roasted pineapple, broccoli sauce on a toasted Hawaiian bun.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow time to pass through security. For more information on the screening process at Wrigley, visit www.cubs.com/security.
Trucks will be forbidden from traveling on the roads surrounding Wrigley Field from two hours before Monday's game until one hour after and it's possible police will close down entire blocks of Addison and Clark, depending on their assessment of the crowds.
Beginning at noon Monday, seven hours before first pitch, cars parked along these streets will be ticketed and towed.
- Addison- (both sides) Racine to Fremont
- Clark- (both sides) Newport to Irving Park
- Patterson - (both sides) Clark to Racine
- Eddy - (both sides) Clark to the first alley west
- Cornelia - (both sides) Clark to the first alley west
The Cubs Hotline will be operated one hour before the game until two hours after and people can call 1-866-427-3869 to report parking violations or other quality of life issues.
There will be heightened security at Wrigley and fans are asked to have identification available to be presented to law enforcement upon request.
Surge pricing will also be in effect, with meter rates rising to $4.00 per hour every hour on the event day beginning two hours before the game starts and continuing for another seven hours.