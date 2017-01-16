It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016

The Chicago Cubs are celebrating their 2016 World Series championship at the White House Monday.The Cubs arrived in Washington D.C. Sunday. The team is meeting with President Barack Obama in the final days of his presidency, and on the heels of this weekend's Cubs Convention."I think we're all excited for it. When we played the Nationals in D.C. earlier, I got a tour, but it was probably the C tour. Hopefully we'll get the A plus tour when we're there," said Cubs third basemen Kris Bryant."We're all excited. There's probably three people I would be star-struck by and he is one of them," said Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta has not joined his teammates in Washington.Arrieta said he needs to be home - his mother-in-law is recovering from brain surgery, son Cooper is having a tooth pulled that day.The decision, Arrieta insists, has nothing to do with politics.A day after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, Arrieta tweeted it was "Time for Hollywood to pony up and head for the border." The ace offered to help with the packing, too.Arrieta, who said he didn't vote, on Friday suggested his message in November was misinterpreted."I was simply calling out people that said they were going to leave the country if Trump was elected," he said before the start of the team's annual winter convention. "It's not a pro-Trump tweet. It's not an anti-Hillary tweet. I don't care who the president is. I want whoever's president to do a good job.""People view us as athletes as being Republican and only caring about lower taxes, which isn't the case," he said. "If paying higher taxes is going to benefit the majority of society, I'm fine with that. ... I'll be open and honest. I just want somebody to lead our country and do a good job. Whether it's Obama, whether it's Trump or Hillary, I just want to see somebody do a good job for the benefit of everybody."Although President Obama is a White Sox fan, he was quick to congratulate the Cubs on their historic World Series win last November.You can watch the Cubs celebrate at the White House on ABC7, ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 Newsapp at 12:05 p.m.