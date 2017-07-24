Cubs, White Sox square off Monday in Crosstown Classic

CHICAGO (WLS) --The start of the Crosstown Classic between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox is Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Coverage begins at 1 p.m. on ABC7 and if you aren't around a TV, you can catch the game on the ABC7 Facebook Page via Facebook Live. It is the first time ever an MLB game will be broadcast on Facebook Live.
Wednesday's game will also be broadcast on ABC7 and Facebook Live with coverage starting at 7 p.m.
Pitcher Kyle Hendricks makes his return from the disabled list to start for the Cubs opposite of pitcher Miguel Gonzalez of the White Sox. Hendricks has been out seven weeks due to right hand tendinitis.
The Cubs are now tied for first place in the National League Central with the Milwaukee Brewers after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 Sunday at Wrigley Field. The White Sox enter the series on a nine-game losing streak.
The first two games of the series take place at Wrigley Field, with the final two games moving to Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side.