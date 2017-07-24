SPORTS

Cubs, White Sox square off Monday in Crosstown Classic

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The start of the Crosstown Classic between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox is Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Coverage begins at 1 p.m. on ABC7 and if you aren't around a TV, you can catch the game on the ABC7 Facebook Page via Facebook Live. It is the first time ever an MLB game will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

Wednesday's game will also be broadcast on ABC7 and Facebook Live with coverage starting at 7 p.m.

Pitcher Kyle Hendricks makes his return from the disabled list to start for the Cubs opposite of pitcher Miguel Gonzalez of the White Sox. Hendricks has been out seven weeks due to right hand tendinitis.

The Cubs are now tied for first place in the National League Central with the Milwaukee Brewers after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 Sunday at Wrigley Field. The White Sox enter the series on a nine-game losing streak.

The first two games of the series take place at Wrigley Field, with the final two games moving to Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsChicago White SoxChicagoLakeviewWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Right place, right time: Jerrell Freeman saves choking man with Heimlich
Johnny Oduya signs 1-year, $1M deal with Senators
Melky Cabrera on rebuilding White Sox: 'I would like to stay here'
Bears' Jerrell Freeman saves man choking at Austin airport
More Sports
Top Stories
3 bicyclists robbed on 606 Trail, police say
6 killed, 35 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Grim details emerge as father is charged with murdering his 13-year-old son
2 charged after CPD officer wounded in Back of the Yards
Parents of sick baby Charlie Gard withdraw legal action
Flood waters along Fox River begin receding in Algonquin
Bears' Jerrell Freeman saves man choking at Austin airport
Snooty, oldest Florida manatee in captivity, dies at 69
Show More
Girl, 7, speaks out after squirrel attack
'Horrific' human-smuggling incident not an isolated event, officials say
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Marine's son cries in new stepmoms' arms while they exchange vows
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos