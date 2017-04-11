Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Cubs home opener was a dramatic and emotional event. Some fans wiped the tears from their eyes as the defending champions raised the World Series banner Monday night at Wrigley Field.
Then the same fans had to wait out a two-hour rain delay. But when things picked up, they really got going. In the bottom of the ninth, the game was tied. Then first baseman Anthony Rizzo sliced the ball into left field for a walk off and the Cubs won, 3-2.
The game ended at 12:38 a.m. Many fans may be tired Tuesday morning, but they must have had sweet dreams.
Once the tarp was lifted around 8 p.m. Monday, Rizzo led his teammates into the bleachers, pulled on a rope and raised the banner Cubs fans have been waiting more than a century to see.
"I'll remember this day for as long as I play baseball. I mean, the walk off caps it off. But that pregame ceremony, I really, honestly, didn't think it will be that, how amazing the job the Cubs did and the video and the tribute, it was amazing," Rizzo said.
That championship flag will now fly forever. Cubs President Theo Epstein said that feeling of being part of something that is bigger than themselves will last forever, too.
Wednesday will be another big day for the Cubs. They'll get their World Series rings. Fans can watch the ceremony live right on ABC7 starting at 6:20 p.m. That's followed by the Cubs versus the Dodgers, also on ABC7.
MEET KYLE SCHWARBER AT MACY'S ON STATE STREET TUESDAY
Chicago Cubs fans got the chance to meet Kyle Schwarber Tuesday afternoon at the Macy's on State Street.
Schwarber arrived at the downtown department store for a brief question and answer session and autograph signing with fans.
The first 100 customers in line to make a purchase of $35 or more from The Locker Room by LIDS Shop at Macy's will also have the chance to take a photo with Schwarber and receive a signed Cubs Gold Majestic poster. No personal items or memorabilia will be signed.
JAVY BAEZ HONORED IN HUMBOLDT PARK
The city dedicated a street Tuesday to honor infielder Javier Baez, in the heart of Chicago's Puerto Rican community.
Hundreds of fans queued up in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood to witness the event. Some arrived as early as 4:30 a.m. to get a spot in line.
"Baez is Puerto Rican. Humboldt Park itself. Not only that, this is history. This is amazing. Latinos getting together, being united," said Milza Bonet, a Cubs fan.
The championship trophy arrived around 10 a.m. at Little Cubs Field. The first 500 people in line got a wristband to take a picture next to it.
Alderman Roberto Maldonado (26th Ward) was joined by Baez and Mayor Rahm Emanuel to unveil the honorary street sign. Javier "Javy" Baez Way will run through the neighborhood.
Javier 'Javy' Baez way in Humboldt is drawing a crowd! pic.twitter.com/slJsmKNjvJ— JohnGarciaABC7 (@JohnGarciaABC7) April 11, 2017
Baez was the only Puerto Rican player on the Cubs roster when they won the World Series last year. Fans said they believe that although his time in baseball and the Chicago community has been short, he is still a role model for the Latino community.
"I'm super excited because he is my favorite baseball player and I want to be just like him when I grow up," said Frankie Cruz, another Cubs fan.
There are some critics who believe this is too much of an honor for the young baseball player too soon. But those in line Tuesday had nothing but love for Baez.
KRIS BRYANT TAKES BATTING PRACTICE DOWNTOWN
Cubs star Kris Bryant practiced his home run swing downtown Monday afternoon.
A pitcher threw batting practice to Bryant, who hit balls into the Chicago River outside of River Point at noon. The Urban Kayak and Harbor Safety Committee were on hand to clean up.