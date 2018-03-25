DAILY HERALD

Daily Herald: Cubs' new coaching staff

EMBED </>More Videos

Daily Herald: Cubs' new coaching staff (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Joe Maddon is starting his fourth season with the Cubs and the new coaching staff he assembled. The key changes: Chili Davis as Hitting Coach; Jim Hickey as Pitching Coach; Will Venable as First Base Coach; and Brian Butterfield as Third Base Coach. None of them were here in 2016, so there's a freshness to their approach, and the energy at the starting of spring training was evident.

Daily Herald reporter Bruce Miles joined ABC7 to talk about the new look of the Cubs' coaching staff.

You can read this story in the Daily Herald's edition from Sunday, March 25, 2018, or online at dailyherald.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsdaily heraldChicago CubsbaseballMLBCubs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DAILY HERALD
Illinois lawmakers anticipate SCOTUS sports betting decision
Daily Herald: Did Lincoln sleep here?
Daily Herald: Predicting the Oscars
Daily Herald: Suburban Education Lab
More daily herald
SPORTS
Final Four bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62
Forsberg helps Blackhawks beat Islanders 3-1
Pistons sharp from outside in 117-95 win over Chicago
NCAA Elite 8: Chicago, Overland Park mayors wager on Loyola-Kansas State
More Sports
Top Stories
Final Four bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62
Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested at Union Station
Illinois mother, 3 children killed in East Texas traffic accident
Authorities: Iowa family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico
Thousands gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
1 killed, 11 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Girl, 2, dies after medical care refused on religious grounds; parents convicted
Aurora man charged with home invasion, kidnapping in Naperville
Show More
DCFS investigates death of boy found unresponsive in bathtub in Park Manor
Here is the White House response to March for Our Lives
Teen critically hurt by sticking head out of moving Red Line train, hitting pole
Man charged with robbery at Red Line station in Loop
Emanuel, Gutierrez and Humboldt Park leaders visit Puerto Ricans affected by hurricanes
More News
Top Video
Recommitting to health, fitness goals
Spring cleaning for your finances
Newsviews: Illinois Council on Women & Girls
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video