Daily Herald: eSports in high schools?

CHICAGO (WLS) --Daily Herald reporter Bob Susnjara stopped by ABC7 to talk about competitive video gaming possibly becoming a sanctioned high school sport.
Some suburban high school students are part of a growing team sports endeavor in its infancy that has nothing to do with athleticism. They are into eSports, aka competitive video gaming. The IHSA is considering sanctioning it as an official high school sport, and players who are among the best can earn college scholarships or even play professionally.
