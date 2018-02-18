DAILY HERALD

Daily Herald: eSports in high schools?

EMBED </>More Videos

Daily Herald: eSports in high schools? (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Daily Herald reporter Bob Susnjara stopped by ABC7 to talk about competitive video gaming possibly becoming a sanctioned high school sport.

Some suburban high school students are part of a growing team sports endeavor in its infancy that has nothing to do with athleticism. They are into eSports, aka competitive video gaming. The IHSA is considering sanctioning it as an official high school sport, and players who are among the best can earn college scholarships or even play professionally.

You can read this story in the Daily Herald's edition from Sunday, February 18, 2018, or online at dailyherald.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsvideo gamehigh schoolhigh school sportsdaily herald
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DAILY HERALD
Daily Herald: NIU mass shooting survivor
Daily Herald: Opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone
Daily Herald: 25th anniversary of Brown's Chicken murders
Daily Herald: How Sear's invented modern retail
More daily herald
SPORTS
Fans removed from Blackhawks game for remarks aimed at black player
Blackhawks rout Caps 7-1 to end 8-game losing streak
Farrell scores 37 as Notre Dame beats Boston College, 84-67
No. 2 Michigan St. rallies from 27 down, beats Northwestern
More Sports
Top Stories
Fans removed from Blackhawks game for remarks aimed at black player
Man injured in fire on 52nd floor of former Hancock building
Pancake breakfast raises money for Chicago police
Twitter bots post fake assault claims to deter 'Black Panther' viewings
4 killed, 17 wounded in President's Day weekend shootings across Chicago
Rare Picasso artwork stolen from Milwaukee shop
Thousands mourn slain CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
Show More
Man found inside burning car in Mount Prospect was shot to death
New details bring warning signs to light in Fla. school shooting
Chicago Reader Editor Konkol out after controversy over cartoon
Man charged with hate crimes in racist tirade, threats at Calumet City bus stop
3 rescued from house fire in Skokie
More News
Top Video
Caputo's turns out fresh cheese, supplies Italian staples in Melrose Park
Final weekend of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show
Pancake breakfast raises money for Chicago police
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video