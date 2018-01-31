SPORTS

Eagles kicker from Lyons uses fame to support foundation

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is the pride of Lyons Township High School. He's using his fame to support a foundation honoring a classmate killed in 2011. (WLS)

LYONS, Ill. (WLS) --
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is the pride of Lyons Township High School. He's using his fame to support a foundation honoring a suburban freshman who was killed in 2011.

Kenny's Irish Pub is Countryside is a temporary home for Eagles fans, all thanks to Elliott.

Lyons Township High School decided to print up t-shirts to cheer on its Super Bowl-bound alum. When they reached out to ask him where he wanted the money to go, the choice was simple.

"He said I want to keep it in the neighborhood, keep it local, and then he tagged us on Twitter," said John O'Laughlin, father of Kelli O'Laughlin.

Elliott picked the Kelli Joy O'Laughlin Foundation, named in honor of the Lyons Township freshman who was brutally murdered in her home in 2011.

O'Laughlin and Elliott played tennis together. Her father said the reaction has been overwhelming.

"We didn't realize that pre-Super Bowl hype has really taken it to the next level because people have tweeted at us before, but nothing like this has ever happened," he said.

The money raised by the t-shirt sales will go to college scholarships for graduating seniors.

"For him to be a local celebrity, 'cause that's what he is, being a football person, it's great that he's doing this for the foundation," said Rosemary Lamont, purchased shirt.

People who purchased a shirt will gather on the Lyons Township football field Thursday afternoon to take a photo to send to Elliott.

If you want to purchase a shirt, they will be selling them again Thursday night at Kenny's Irish Pub.
