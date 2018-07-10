SPORTS

Running back LeSean McCoy denies 'baseless and offensive' abuse allegations, ESPN reports

(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has responded to allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and performance-enhancing drug use. In a message posted on his Instagram on Tuesday, he denied the allegations, which were posted by an unidentified Instagram user earlier in the day, ESPN reports.


The graphic image in the original post, which tagged McCoy's Instagram account, depicted a woman with cuts and bruises. The post also alleged that McCoy beat his son, beat his dog and used "illegal steroids," according to ESPN.

McCoy's agent and the NFL did not respond to ESPN's request for comment.

Here's is McCoy's full statement:

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more (sic), I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnflBuffalo Billsu.s. & worldviolence
SPORTS
Texas boy born with half a heart gets dream hockey rink
NFL player accuses TSA of spilling mom's ashes
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus from Real Madrid
Pablo Sandoval singles home winning run in 11th for Giants
More Sports
Top Stories
American tourist killed in Mexico City
CPD officer dies after falling unconscious on duty at Far South Side station
Thailand cave rescue: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued
Woman shot while riding in vehicle in Pilsen
Chicago ranks low on best worst cities for drivers
Boy celebrating 1st birthday killed by out-of-control car
1 in critical condition after being pulled from Chicago River downtown
Man allegedly strangled wife to save her from going to jail
Show More
Mom charged in death of 3-year-old daughter found in pond
DCFS investigating baby death at unlicensed home day care in Chicago
NFL player accuses TSA of spilling mom's ashes
VIDEO: Man harasses woman at Cook County forest preserve, officer under investigation
Violent road rage incident caught on camera in Florida
More News