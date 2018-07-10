The graphic image in the original post, which tagged McCoy's Instagram account, depicted a woman with cuts and bruises. The post also alleged that McCoy beat his son, beat his dog and used "illegal steroids," according to ESPN.
McCoy's agent and the NFL did not respond to ESPN's request for comment.
Here's is McCoy's full statement:
"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more (sic), I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."
