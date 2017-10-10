SPORTS

ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules

EMBED </>More Videos

ESPN has suspended anchor Jemele Hill for two weeks. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

BRISTOL, Connecticut --
ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media.

Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist."

Hill targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.



Hill tweeted Sunday that fans who disagree with Jones should target the team's advertisers and not buy the team's merchandise. She clarified Monday she was not calling for an NFL boycott.

ESPN said in a statement Monday that Hill and all employees were reminded in the aftermath of the Trump tweet that posts that may reflect negatively on the company would have consequences.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ESPN and this station.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsESPNnational anthemnflsocial mediatelevisiontwitterConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Mike Ditka: There has been no oppression in U.S. in last 100 years
Rose: 'I tried to recruit' LeBron, Wade in 2010
NFL commissioner: 'Everyone should stand' for National Anthem
Bears place veteran Willie Young on injured reserve
More Sports
Top Stories
Cubs set lineup for NLDS Game 4
Tinley Park crash kills 1, injures 2
Ditka: 'No oppression in last 100 years'
Police: Suspect pushed man onto Blue Line tracks, wouldn't allow him back on platform
Mother of 3 robbed, pistol-whipped in IKEA parking lot
Southwest fare sale includes $49 flights from Chicago
Vote to be held on repealing sugary drink tax
Police: Crystal Lake man met teens on social media to solicit sex, nude photos
Show More
NFL commissioner: 'Everyone should stand' for National Anthem
Radio host Delilah takes break after son's suicide
Ex-Chicago police oversight chief runs for attorney general
Police find feces-covered toddler, 2 others home alone
More News
Top Video
Brain tumor survivor climbs mountains to raise money for Lurie
Man shot in East Garfield Park, CPD squad car struck by gunfire
Tinley Park crash kills 1, injures 2
Student from Puerto Rico enrolls in Chicago school after Hurricane Maria
More Video