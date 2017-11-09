SPORTS

ESPNChicago: Chicago to host 2020 NBA All Star Game, source says

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ESPNChicago is reporting that the Chicago Bulls and NBA are expected to announce that the city will host the 2020 All Star Game, according to a league source.

The Bulls announced Thursday they would make a "major announcement" with the NBA on Friday at 2 p.m. at the United Center. They did not release any details about the content of that announcement.

Attending the Friday announcement are NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Bulls President Michael Reinsdorf, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett, Jr., among others.

No one from the league has commented on ESPNChicago's report.
