espnW: Women + Sports Conference comes to Chicago

Top athletes and sports industry leaders are coming to Chicago on May 3. (WLS)

Top athletes and sports industry leaders are coming to Chicago on May 3, 2017 for the 2nd annual espnW: Women + Sports conference. Sports build community and improve health, so the goal of the conference is to engage and inspire women into sports related fields. The one-day espnW: Women + Sports event features panels, activities, and guest speakers. Among the featured speakers and panelists will be gymnast and Olympic gold medalist, Laurie Hernandez and veteran Chicago sports broadcaster Peggy Kusinski. Disney is the parent company of both ABC and ESPN. espnW writer and ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain, a native Chicagoan, is hosting the event. She sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming conference and why women should get involved.

espnW: Women + Sports, Chicago
Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Hours: 9am - 7pm
Address: 1215 W. Fulton Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $495

Register online at http://www.espnwchicago.com/ or at the door beginning at 9am.

www.espnWchicago.com
