Evanston HS buzzer-beating shot goes viral

The final seconds of an Evanston Township High School basketball game from last week have gone viral.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
A freshman playing on the Evanston Township High School varsity basketball team became the sports sensation of the weekend after his incredible buzzer beater shot went viral.

Not only did the incredible throw across nearly the full length of the court win the game, it was the top play around the country on ESPN SportsCenter.

"I didn't really want the ball to come to me, I didn't want the responsibility of shooting the shot, but when it did I just told myself to shoot it," Blake Peters said.

It was the shot of a lifetime, a desperation heave. As time was about to run out and Evanston Township was about to lose to Maine South, Peters grabbed the rebound from a missed free throw and heaved it across the court with one hand, like he was throwing a baseball.

And it went in, nothing but net.

The home crowd went crazy, swarming the court, the Wildkits won 45-44, and Peters became an instant hero.

"Just looking for things to get back to normal. I haven't slept in three nights," he said.

Evanston coach Mike Ellis said he jokes with his friends that's a play they practice, but the truth, he says is Blake made an amazing shot. The game was televised locally and replays went viral on the Internet. But the big boost in attention came from ESPN SportsCenter, who ranked it the number one play of the day.

The shot was about 80 feet from the basket.

Evanston Township's team is ranked in the state's top 10, and may be moving up after their weekend victory.

Peters said he hopes to keep playing basketball, and eventually wants to play Division I in college.

Evanston Mayor Stephen Hagerty presented Peters with a plaque for his achievement Monday.

