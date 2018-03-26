SPORTS

Ex-White Sox player Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure

Albert Belle. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. --
Former Cleveland Indians All-Star outfielder Albert Belle has been arrested on charges of indecent exposure and extreme driving under the influence following a spring training game in Arizona.

KSAZ-TV in Phoenix reports Belle was taken into custody Sunday and charged with two counts of indecent exposure during a spring training game near Scottsdale, Arizona. He also faces one count each of driving under the influence and extreme driving under the influence.

Details surrounding his arrest remain unclear. The Salt River Police Department did not immediately return an email. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says Belle was released Sunday,

The 51-year-old and five-time All-Star played 12 years in the major leagues for the Indians, the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.
