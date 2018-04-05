Fans could see some flurries during White Sox Home Opener

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3304129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It may be cold for the White Sox opener, but fans can look forward to some tasty treats.

Try to ignore the weather outside because it's time for some baseball on the South Side!The White Sox Home Opener is Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox take on the Detroit Tigers with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m.Fans are going to need their winter gear as they will be greeted by temperatures in 30s and possibly even some flurries.The coldest home openers for the White Sox occurred on April 4, 2003 against the Tigers, and April 5, 1974 against the Angels, both with a recorded temperature of only 37 degrees, a record that could be broken Thursday.It may be cold, but fans can look forward to some tasty treats, including some specialty sausages including the Cutter, a chorizo with guacamole, Cotija cheese, the Changeup, a Monterey jack chicken sausage with black bean salsa and a beer cheddar bratwurst with caramelized onions and deli mustard.The White Sox have also announced a new partnership with Goose Island Beer Company."The White Sox organization has been a great part of the Chicago community for over a century and we're proud to be part of that family now. Our beers like Goose IPA and 312 are perfect for catching a great game of baseball anywhere," said Todd Ahsmann, President of Goose Island Beer Co. "Personally, I grew up a Sox fan and share a lot of their memories, from jumping on the field when they clinched in '83, to the last and first games at the old and new stadiums, the '05 Series and more than thirty opening days."The Goose Island partnership is just one of the new changes White Sox senior vice president of sales and marketing Brooks Boyer says fans will notice at the ballpark. Other changes include a new Revoltuion Brewing Taproom, new LED boards showing advanced stats and extended safety nets."All sorts of fun things at the ballpark, we're excited to get people here today," Boyer said.