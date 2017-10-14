  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Fans ready to cheer Cubs on in Game 1 of NLCS against Dodgers

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs continue their race to repeat Saturday in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles.

Just like last year, the Cubs will take on the Dodgers for a chance to play in the World Series. First pitch is at 7:08 p.m.

The game may be 2,000 miles away, but it feels like a home game in Wrigleyville.

Bars are expecting big crowds starting Saturday afternoon, but Wrigley Field will not be hosting a watch party for Saturday's game because of the threat of storms.

Thursday night, Cubs fans were excited after a thrilling win over the Washington Nationals to advance to the NLCS.

"I think our hitting and our talent is going to overcome those Dodgers. It's all about who is hot in October and we're hot," said Cubs fan Andrew Sullivan.

CUBS NLCS SCHEDULE:
Game 1: Cubs at Dodgers, 7:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Cubs at Dodgers, 6:38 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15
Game 3: Dodgers at Cubs, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17
Game 4: Dodgers at Cubs, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18
Game 5: Dodgers at Cubs, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 (If necessary)
Game 6: Cubs at Dodgers, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 (If necessary)
Game 7: Cubs at Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 (If necessary)
