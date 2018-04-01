SPORTS

Fighting Irish win NCAA women's basketball championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
Arike Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer from the corner with a tenth of a second on the clock to lift Notre Dame to its second women's basketball title, a 61-58 victory over Mississippi State in the NCAA championship game on Sunday night.

It was the second straight game that the junior guard hit a shot in the final second to carry the Irish. Her jumper with one second left knocked off previously unbeaten UConn in the semifinals.

With the game tied, Ogunbowale took the inbounds pass and dribbled to the corner, hitting the game-winner. The title came 17 years to the day after the Irish's only other championship in 2001.

Notre Dame had been to the championship game four other times in the previous seven years, falling short each time. But this version of Muffet McGraw's squad refused to lose. They pulled off the biggest comeback in title game history, rallying from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter and a five-point deficit in the final 1:58.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsbasketballNCAAu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cubs, Reds dealing with early-season pitching woes
Blue Jays stay at home to face White Sox
Markkanen, hot-shooting Bulls top playoff-bound Wizards
Peters throws 6 sharp innings, Marlins top Cubs 6-0
More Sports
Top Stories
3 dead in Bellwood ambulance crash
Rash of tire thefts hits Jefferson Park
Chicago students return from Puerto Rico hurricane relief trip
$3 million worth of marijuana found inside Skokie home
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Missing 23-year-old woman located
Oak Park condo fire kills 1
Vandals splatter Trump International entrance with red paint
Show More
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
CPD releases March crime stats touting 15 percent drop in overall citywide crime
Police: Masked man smashed window, robbed Lincoln Park salon
Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos