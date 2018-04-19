SPORTS

Former Bears coach, tight end attend event supporting veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

Former veterans and professional athletes came together on Wednesday as part of Merging Vets + Players (MVP), an organization started in 2015 by NFL analyst and MMA announcer Jay G (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former veterans and professional athletes came together on Wednesday as part of Merging Vets + Players (MVP), an organization started in 2015 by NFL analyst and MMA announcer Jay Glazer.

MVP partnered with Bellator MMA and Paramount Network to host a training and mentoring event at POW! Gym Chicago for combat veterans and former athletes to participate in a series of physical and mental challenges.

Former Bears head coach John Fox and former tight end Zach Miller attended the pop-up program and showed their support from the sidelines as former Bears center Olin Kreutz joined veterans in the physical challenges.

Following several rounds of MMA-style boxing, the group then gathered around in a circle to discuss personal experiences and challenges.

The program aims to help participants with expired contracts transition into civilian life alongside a new team and "find a new purpose," said retired MMA fighter Randy Couture.

Merging Vets + Players currently holds weekly training sessions in Los Angeles, CA and Las Vegas, NV, but program organizers are looking to expand to more locations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BearsMMAveteranscharityChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
White Sox to become first MLB team to stop serving plastic straws
You've got a "Fremd" in Jess
Alabama, Notre Dame work out series in 2028-29
Toyota Park in Bridgeview to be renamed SeatGeek Stadium
More Sports
Top Stories
Boyfriend charged after toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom in Merrillville
Woman who allegedly put infant girls in suitcase identified, charges filed
Racially derogatory social media posts lead to drug arrest of Harvard man
Cook Co. property owners must pay up or face auction
Sen. Duckworth makes history, casts vote with baby on Senate floor
More than 12 charged in connection with drug trafficking operation
White Sox to become first MLB team to stop serving plastic straws
Massachusetts preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'
Show More
More than $100K in unclaimed property to be auctioned live in Chicago
Police: Man claiming to be A-Rod's nephew held for ransom
Krispy Kreme's new Lemon Glaze Doughnut to debut for 1 week only
Postal worker sexually abused in Ashburn
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
More News