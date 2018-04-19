Former Bears coach, tight end attend event supporting veterans

Former veterans and professional athletes came together on Wednesday as part of Merging Vets + Players (MVP), an organization started in 2015 by NFL analyst and MMA announcer Jay Glazer.MVP partnered with Bellator MMA and Paramount Network to host a training and mentoring event at POW! Gym Chicago for combat veterans and former athletes to participate in a series of physical and mental challenges.Former Bears head coach John Fox and former tight end Zach Miller attended the pop-up program and showed their support from the sidelines as former Bears center Olin Kreutz joined veterans in the physical challenges.Following several rounds of MMA-style boxing, the group then gathered around in a circle to discuss personal experiences and challenges.The program aims to help participants with expired contracts transition into civilian life alongside a new team and "find a new purpose," said retired MMA fighter Randy Couture.Merging Vets + Players currently holds weekly training sessions in Los Angeles, CA and Las Vegas, NV, but program organizers are looking to expand to more locations.