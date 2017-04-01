SPORTS

Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause selected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Chicago Bulls executive vice-president Jerry Krause listens as the Bulls were chosen to pick fourth in the draft at the 2001 Draft Lottery. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former Chicago Bulls general manager has been selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Bulls announced Saturday.

The honor comes less than two weeks after Krause died at 77 after battling a debilitating bone infection. Krause was general manager during the Chicago Bulls' championship years when they won six NBA titles in eight years in the 1990s.

"I know this would have meant the world to Jerry. It only further validates his legacy and what we all knew about his body of work with the Bulls," said Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. "I know it is bittersweet for Thelma and his family, as this means a great deal to them as well. It's a shame that he won't be here to enjoy this honor, but I know his family is extremely happy."



Krause took over as Bulls GM in 1985 and helped the Bulls become a dynasty, acquiring players such as Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant and Dennis Rodman to play with superstar Michael Jordan. He also hired future Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson out of the CBA.

In 2003, the Chicago native and two-time NBA Executive of the Year winner retired as Bulls GM.

Krause's fellow inductees include Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo, Muffet McGraw, Robert Hughes, Mannie Jackson, Tom Jernstedt, Zack Clayton, Niko Galis and George McGinnis.

The enshrinement ceremonies will take place Sept. 7-9 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Bullshall of fameChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies
SPORTS
Panarin, Crawford lead Blackhawks past Blue Jackets 3-1
Cubs as high as 7-2 favorites to repeat; Indians, Red Sox, Dodgers behind
Miss. State's buzzer-beater ends UConn's 111-game winning streak
Now in Brewers' rotation, Anderson goes 5 sharp vs. ChiSox
More Sports
Top Stories
CPD: Stats show decline in shootings, murders in March
Police: Suspects run from stolen SUV, jump into Chicago River
Man arrested after shooting at fiancee's attempted abductor
13-year-old boy killed in Vernon Hills crash
3 arrested in connection with Atlanta highway fire
Autistic girl, 12, missing from North Side
2 dead, 1 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Blagojevich lawyers to try to reduce sentence - again
Police: Tenn. tornado exposes pot growing operation
Artist creates cheesy tribute to Beyonce
Twin toddlers re-enact scenes from 'Frozen'
Man who created rainbow flag for gay rights has died
More News
Photos
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
More Photos