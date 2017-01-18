SPORTS

Former White Sox Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame

Former Major League Baseball player Tim Raines throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in May 2016. (AP Photo/David Banks)

NEW YORK --
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, earning the honor as Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fell just short.

Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were passed over for the fifth straight year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America but received significantly more votes this time and could be in position to gain election in future votes.

Bagwell drew 86.2 percent and Raines got 86 percent. Rodriguez had 76 percent - he received four more votes than the necessary 332 of 442 (75 percent).

Hoffman was five votes shy and Guerrero 15 short.

Houston Astros long time first baseman and 4-time All-Star Jeff Bagwell announces his retirement from playing baseball in Houston, Friday, Dec. 15, 2006.

