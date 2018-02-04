Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
BREAKING NEWS
Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
Winter Weather Alerts
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
Winter Weather Alerts
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Eagles defeat New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wls
Sunday, February 04, 2018 11:14PM
See photos from Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.
Related Topics:
sports
Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots
super bowl 52
Super Bowl
nfl
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SPORTS
Eagles kicker Elliot honors slain Lyons Township High classmate
Bulls, Kings fatigued from losing
Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed by suspected drunk driver
Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher among 2018 HOF class
More Sports
Top Stories
Snow blankets Chicago area, leads to 26 crashes in NW Indiana
Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed by suspected drunk driver
Kylie Jenner welcomes baby girl
Eagles kicker Elliot honors slain Lyons Township High classmate
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Cook County sheriff warns of phone scam
Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in West Pullman shooting
Attempted sexual assault, robbery reported in Wrigleyville
Jeanne Ives returns campaign donation made by neo-Nazi
Show More
Amtrak crash in South Carolina leaves 2 dead, over 100 injured
Police: Florida man threatened to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey
CPD carjacking task force to meet Monday
More News
Photos
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago