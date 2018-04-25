SPORTS

Glenbard West HS runner is a record-breaking track star

Sophomore Katelynne Hart ran what is believed to be the second-fastest 3200-meter race in U.S. history with her time of 9 minutes, 52.02 seconds. (WLS)

A Glenbard West High School runner is a record-breaking track star.

Saturday morning, sophomore Katelynne Hart ran what is believed to be the second-fastest 3200-meter race in U.S. history with her time of 9 minutes, 52.02 seconds.

So, did she feel something special that day before the race?

"I was just super excited to be racing with my team. It was actually pretty nice weather and we haven't had that in a while," Hart said. "But then, in my warm-up, I definitely felt really good and throughout the race, it went really well."

The underclassman has always been active, doing gymnastics and soccer when she was younger. Hart said her favorite thing about soccer was the running.

Now, she knows she has a target on her, but she still loves running.

"It's just about getting better each year and making sure that while, I'm running, that I'm really loving it," Hart said.
