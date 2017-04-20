Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ?? He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I'll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017

Can't wait to see you Kolt! https://t.co/86rcxatYub — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) April 19, 2017

@HannahHimes How are you enjoying your new career as your brother's PR Agent? pic.twitter.com/h5gfkMO2RX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017

Hard work pays off.Kolt Kyler is 9 years old. He's a Chicago Cubs fan from southwest Indiana, who tries to watch every game. But he'd never been to one before.His parents recently surprised him with tickets to his first game at Wrigley Field. His reaction has brought many to tears.Kolt's parents said the tickets were a reward for his hard work and selflessness.First baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman Kris Bryant saw the video and decided to do something special for Kolt. Rizzo said he'd like him to watch batting practice when he visits Chicago for the game.Thanks for being such a great example for other kids, Kolt. Enjoy your first time at the Friendly Confines - there's nothing like it!