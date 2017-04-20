SPORTS

Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kolt Kyler is 9 years old. He's a Chicago Cubs fan from southwest Indiana, who tries to watch every game. But he's never been to one before. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hard work pays off.

Kolt Kyler is 9 years old. He's a Chicago Cubs fan from southwest Indiana, who tries to watch every game. But he'd never been to one before.

His parents recently surprised him with tickets to his first game at Wrigley Field. His reaction has brought many to tears.



Kolt's parents said the tickets were a reward for his hard work and selflessness.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman Kris Bryant saw the video and decided to do something special for Kolt. Rizzo said he'd like him to watch batting practice when he visits Chicago for the game.


Thanks for being such a great example for other kids, Kolt. Enjoy your first time at the Friendly Confines - there's nothing like it!

Related Topics:
sportsChicago Cubsrewardwrigley fieldmust-see videou.s. & worldChicagoWrigleyvilleLakeviewIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Gonzalez, White Sox win 4-1 to stop Yanks' 8-game win streak
How is free swinger Eric Thames crushing his second act?
Cubs interact on Twitter with young fan recently surprised with tickets
Predators look to close out series with Blackhawks
More Sports
Top Stories
Metra BNSF trains halted near Western Springs
Man arrested in Schaumburg woman's strangulation
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
Man barricaded inside home in Avalon Park
Photos released of man who tried to sexually abuse girl in Logan Square
Police: Skokie middle school students 'plotted' school shooting
Show More
2 CPD officers injured in crash responding to fatal shooting
Body of 24-year-old woman found in SUV in downtown Chesterton
Ruling in CPS lawsuit comes April 28; outcome could shorten school year
Wet-phone-in-rice trick ends in 2nd-degree burns
Illinois lawmakers hear testimony about legal marijuana from Colorado
More News
Top Video
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
Metra BNSF trains halted near Western Springs
Man arrested in Schaumburg woman's strangulation
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video