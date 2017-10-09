CHICAGO (WLS) --Monday's Cubs playoff game will be a huge test for security officials as huge crowds gather in and around Wrigley Field.
The Cubs return home to Wrigley for Game 3 of the NLDS after splitting the first two games with the Nationals in Washington D.C. Monday's game starts at 3:08 p.m., with Jose Quintana pitching for the Cubs and Max Scherzer on the mound for the Nationals.
At Wrigley, city and federal authorities are hoping everything goes as smoothly as the Chicago Marathon Sunday, when officials were also on heightened alert.
There weren't any problems Sunday, but that doesn't mean the city is letting down its guard. Expect to see more police on the streets as well as undercover officers and strategic operations behind the scenes. For example, sharpshooters were positioned on and around high-rises near the route Sunday.
If you're heading to Wrigley Field Monday afternoon, come as early as possible. Fans say that is fine with them.
"I emailed my manager to get off work early," said Cubs fan Jacob Yoshimura.
"I'm excited because we are hoping it's going to be like last year, but better," said Cubs fan Carrie Lechowicz.
The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about fake tickets. The BBB advises to purchase tickets from the venue, look up information about your seller before buying, only buying from trusted vendors, know the refund policy and use payment methods that come with protections. For more information, visit bbb.org.