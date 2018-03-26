SPORTS

Illinois' Finke, Lucas decide to transfer

Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) turns to shoot while defended by Rutgers forward Deshawn Freeman (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in February. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. --
Illinois has lost two more players after Michael Finke and Te'Jon Lucas announced their plans to leave the program.

The Illini went 14-18 in coach Brad Underwood's first year at the school. Finke, Lucas and Mark Smith have decided to transfer, and Leron Black is turning pro after averaging a team-high 15.3 points.

Finke graduated in December and will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-10 forward announced his move Monday in a post on his Twitter account.

Finke averaged a career-best 9.8 points last season, fourth on the team. He missed four games with a concussion.

Lucas averaged a career-high 5.7 points and 2.2 rebounds during his sophomore campaign. He was suspended for three games during conference play after violating an unspecified team rule, but started 19 of his 29 games.
