  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SPORTS

Illinois fires coach John Groce after 18-14 season

Illinois head coach John Groce reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. --
Illinois basketball coach John Groce has been fired after the team finished 18-14 this season and ninth in the Big Ten.

Assistant Jamall Walker has been appointed interim coach while the school searchers for a successor.

Athletic director Josh Whitman on Saturday praised Groce's leadership but said the team was not able to sustain a level of "competitive excellence."

Groce was 95-75 overall and 37-53 in Big Ten play in his five seasons. The Illini were 8-10 in the conference this season. They ended the regular season with a loss to last-place Rutgers and lost 75-55 to Michigan in their conference tournament opener.

Groce led the Illini to 23 victories and a win in the NCAA Tournament in 2013, his first season. NIT bids followed in 2014 and 2015.
Related Topics:
sportscollege basketballIllinois Fighting IlliniChampaign - Urbana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
No. 14 Duke, No. 22 Notre Dame vie for ACC title
Jimmy Howard helps Wings top Hawks with 24 saves in return
No. 22 Notre Dame beats No. 16 Florida St to reach ACC final
No. 24 Wisconsin looks to fend off Northwestern
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day with river dyeing, parade
Authorities ID 3 killed in St. Charles
Prosecutors: Tenant kills Brighton Park couple, takes off in Uber
3 seriously injured after SUV slams into Bridgeport apartment building
Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings since Friday afternoon
Cop tells man it's against the law to record him (it isn't)
The history behind Daylight Saving Time
Show More
Couple fakes homicide scene, claims it was joke
Intruder breaches White House grounds, arrested near residence entrance
Police: Woman fatally struck by van near Chinatown
Florida sheriff: Drunk man steals forklift, 'needed to drive'
De-icing truck collides with Alaska Airlines jet at Boston airport
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos