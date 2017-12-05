SPORTS

IOC suspends Russian Olympic team, allows individual athletes to compete in 2018 games

The Olympic rings are seen in Kaliningrad, Russia, on April 26, 2014. (Shutterstock)

On Tuesday, the IOC Executive Board suspended the Russian Olympic committee; however, they will allow athletes from the country to compete as neutrals at Pyeongchang Games.

The change will ban the Russian committee (ROC) from competing as a team. Yet, if individual athletes from the country wish to compete they must undergo testing requirements to ensure "a level playing field."

The suspension follows a report of findings by the IOC, led by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid, that address the systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system in Russia.

The report also addresses, in particular, the manipulation at the anti-doping laboratory at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 which targeted the Olympic Games directly.

Over 17 months, "the Schmid Commission gathered evidence and information and held hearings with all the main actors," officials said in a news release.

However, this information was not was not available to the IOC prior to the Olympic Games Rio 2016.

As a result, no official from the Russian Ministry of Sport for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be accredited. Going forward, previous Minister of Sport, Mr. Vitaly Mutko and his then Deputy Minister Mr. Yuri Nagornykh will be excluded from any participation in all future Olympic Games.

MORE ON THE IOC'S DECISION

As for athletes, those who considered "clean" will qualify. Those qualifications include:

  • Athletes must not have been disqualified or declared ineligible for any Anti-Doping Rule Violation
  • Athletes must have undergone all the pre-Games targeted tests recommended by the Pre-Games Testing Task Force
  • Athletes must have undergone any other testing requirements specified by the panel to ensure a level playing field
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOlympicssportsathletesu.s. & worldrussia
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Kings take on Blackhawks in bid for fifth straight win
No. 9 Notre Dame looks to stay perfect at home
Wade stepping up as leader of Cavaliers' bench
Wade, Love, James lead surging Cavaliers over Bulls 113-91
More Sports
Top Stories
Natural gas pipeline explodes near Nachusa; Lee County coroner called for fatality
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
How to get free cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
Police: Soccer coach arrested with teen had started new job
Cheerleader reveals secrets to gravity-defying trick
Woman admits to home invasion that scared victim to death
Show More
3 teens charged in homeless man's beating death
Woman robbed of car keys at gunpoint in Uptown; cab stolen in Bronzeville
CA fire explodes to more than 45K acres; state of emergency declared
University of Chicago Trauma Center completed, opens in 5 months
More News
Photos
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos