SPORTS

Israel Del Toro to be honored with Pat Tillman Award for service at ESPYS

Purple Heart recipient and Paralympian Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game in Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Air Force Sgt. Israel Del Toro will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2017 ESPYS.

In 2005, Del Toro was on a tour in Afghanistan when his Humvee rolled over a buried mine and exploded. More than 80 percent of his body was covered in severe burns and he lost all of his fingers on his left hand. A year later, Del Toro was not only able to breathe and walk on his own, he also took part in a variety of sports. In 2016, he won a gold medal at the Invictus Games, a sport competition meant for wounded servicemen and women.

"First, I'm humbled for even being considered for this prestigious award named after Pat Tillman, a man I admire, but to actually receive this honor is unbelievable," Del Toro said in a statement. "When I heard that Pat Tillman gave up a career in the NFL to serve his country after the 911 attacks, it gave me so much pride to call him a brother in arms. He truly is a shining example of Service Before Self. To Mrs. Tillman and the Pat Tillman Foundation, I give you my pledge that I'll always try to live up to the true meaning of the Pat Tillman Award for Service in everything I do, and to represent his spirit to the best of my ability."

Del Toro still serves in the military as the first 100 percent combatant Air Force technician.

The Pat Tillman Award is named for the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger who died in combat in 2004.

Watch the ESPYS Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsespy awardsESPNbe inspired
Load Comments
SPORTS
Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Perseverance Award at ESPYS
Michelle Obama to honor Eunice Kennedy Shriver at ESPYS
Upon early review, clearly these rebuilding Bulls have a ways to go
Cubs up for Best Team, Best Game at Wednesday's ESPYs
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Warnings in effect for north suburbs
Suspect arrested again in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Small plane slides off runway at Midway
Libertyville house leveled by explosion
Boy, 17, charged in killing of Glenbrook South senior Angie Morris
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Chicago aviation police decertified by state
Show More
Grandma-to-be dies in stabbing-hammer attack as pregnant daughter tries to help
Congressmen file impeachment article against President Trump
Ex-housekeeper's son charged in woman's murder after mom said killer should be stabbed
12-year-old boy arrested with gun in Lawndale
Mom charged after allegedly dunking baby in pool
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
PHOTOS: NICU babies celebrate 1st July 4 holiday
More Photos