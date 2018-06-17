SPORTS

Javier Baez departs game after being hit by pitch

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates after hitting his second home run during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the NLCSeries against the LA Dodgers on Oct. 18, 2017 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ST. LOUIS --
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez left Sunday night's game against the Cardinals after being hit in the left elbow by a pitch from St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty in the top of the third inning.

Baez, who leads the Cubs with 14 home runs, was replaced by Addison Russell.

Chicago is looking to sweep the three-game series. St. Louis has lost four straight.

Manager Joe Maddon said Baez will be sore Sunday night and Monday, but he doesn't think it's anything serious.

Initial diagnosis on Baez determined that injury was a left elbow contusion. He will have an x-ray to rule out further damage.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
