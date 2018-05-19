SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School victims

EMBED </>More Videos

J.J. Watt to personally pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas --
As Santa Fe, Texas, mourns 10 lives lost in a school shooting, one prominent member of the Houston area community is reaching into his pockets to ease things for victims' families in the aftermath.

The Houston Texans confirmed Friday night that star defensive end J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.

Nine students and a teacher were reportedly shot and killed in the halls of the high school.

Earlier Friday, Watt tweeted in response to the killings with only two words.
