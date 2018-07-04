Defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut chomped down a record 74 franks and buns to take home his 11th title at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.The renowned competitive eater from San Jose, California, takes home the coveted Mustard Belt and surpassed the previous mark of 72 dogs and buns he downed last year.The heat wasn't a factor; the National Weather Service put the temperature at 83 degrees with a heat index of 91 degrees.Miki Sudo said after eating 37 dogs and buns that the heat may have slowed her down in winning the women's competition.That didn't stop the Las Vegas eater from easily beating out second-place finisher Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who chowed down 28 wieners and buns.