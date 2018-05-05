Justify crosses line first in Kentucky Derby

Justify crossed the line first Saturday at the 144th Kentucky Derby at Louisville's Churchill Downs.The unbeaten colt, which remained the 3-1 betting pick less than an hour before the 144th Derby despite the rain throughout the day and the track downgraded to sloppy, was the runaway choice on social media with 14,700 mentions, according to Talkwalker. The analytics firm measured data across social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook and found that users' opinions differed from the oddsmakers.Justify had 3,400 more mentions than Bolt d'Oro (9-1), followed by Magnum Moon (11,000) and Mendelssohn (10,100), the site found. Those secondary choices differ from the early line, which listed Mendelssohn (5-1) second and Magnum Moon (6-1) third with My Boy Jack and Audible each at 8-1.Audible had the fourth-most mentions on social media (8,500) while My Boy Jack was far back in 16th with 4,300.At least one record was broken at the 144th Run for the Roses - and not one that anyone will be celebrating.The National Weather Service declared it the wettest Derby on record, and the rain is still coming down. The weather service tweeted that the official rainfall measurement stood at 2.83 inches at 6:10 p.m., about a half-hour before the big race.Rain was still pouring, and the weather service expects it to taper off slowly through the evening. A flash flood warning was issued for areas within a few blocks of Churchill Downs. Puddles of ankle-deep were scattered around Churchill Downs, and the downpours sent Derby goers cowering for cover all day long.The Courier-Journal reported that the rainfall Saturday edged out the previous record of 2.31 inches, which held for nearly a century since May 11, 1918.The weather service also said it was the wettest May 5 in Louisville history.