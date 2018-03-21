SPORTS

Kirk Korver, ex-Bull Kyle Korver's brother, dies at 27

File: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

CLEVELAND --
Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver has been excused from the team to be with family following the death of a younger brother.

The team issued a statement late Tuesday night saying Korver's brother, Kirk, died earlier in the day.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time," the Cavs said.

Korver is expected to miss Wednesday's home game against Toronto.

Kyle Korver, who is in his second season with Cleveland, left the Cavs last week after his 27-year-old brother became seriously ill in Iowa. Korver played in Monday night's home win over Milwaukee, scoring 12 points.

Korver's personal situation comes one day after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue stepped away from the team for health reasons. The Cavs have also been dealing with an assortment of injuries as Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman have been sidelined.

Kyle Korver, 37, played for the Chicago Bulls from 2010-2012. He started his career in Philadelphia after being drafted out of Creighton in 2003.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago BullsCleveland CavaliersNBANebraskaOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Bonzie Colson again suffers broken left foot
MacKinnon, Avalanche cruise past Blackhawks 5-1
Nuggets face must-win situation versus Bulls
Jose Abreu leaves game against Rangers with left hamstring tightness, status is day-to-day
More Sports
Top Stories
Austin bombing suspect who police say blew himself up ID'd
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
Holocaust denier officially claims 3rd Dist. GOP nom on 7th try
Lollapalooza 2018 lineup revealed
Writing on dollar found in Wisconsin casts new light on 1999 disappearance of girl
Applications open for 2018 One Summer Chicago job program
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Show More
Gov. Rauner, Pritzker to square off in Ill. gubernatorial election
Marlon Bundo: John Oliver book about VP Pence's bunny sells out
Hardware problems delay DuPage County election results in Illinois primary
Elgin police chief favorite for Fort Collins job, but shooting could delay start date
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos