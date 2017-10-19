LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Los Angeles Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez celebrates his grand slam with Yasiel Puig during Game 5 of baseball's NLCS against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CHICAGO --
The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 29 years! They readied themselves for a World Series trip by breaking out their bats.

Three home runs by Enrique Hernandez punctuated a blowout loss for the Chicago Cubs -- the defending World Series champions.

The Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the National League championship series Thursday night as Hernandez tied the MLB post-season mark with three home runs and seven RBI's.

Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw did not disappoint in a stellar outing backed by hit after hit, after hit.

The Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the World Series, which will start Tuesday in Los Angeles.

As part of the celebration in winning the pennant, buildings in downtown Los Angeles - including City Hall - lit up in Dodger Blue.

Los Angeles City Hall, the U.S. Bank building and other downtown structures lit up in Dodger Blue after the team wins the NLCS on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.



The Boys in Blue may face off against the New York Yankees or Houston Astros, depending on who wins the American League championship series. The Yankees lead the series 3-2.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersChicago CubsMLBbaseballIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Cubs lose 11-1 in Game 5; Dodgers advance to World Series
Joe Maddon gets ejected for second time in NLCS, umpire admits error on call
Cubs beat Dodgers 3-2 in NLCS Game 4, force Game 5
Cubs confident they can make Dodgers sweat
More Los Angeles Dodgers
SPORTS
Cubs lose 11-1 in Game 5; Dodgers advance to World Series
CFD called to United Center for possible hazmat situation
2 schools forfeit games against Chicago Hope Academy due to safety concerns
Joe Maddon gets ejected for second time in NLCS, umpire admits error on call
More Sports
Top Stories
Cubs lose 11-1 in Game 5; Dodgers advance to World Series
Family of woman found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer say photos raise more questions
Community gathers to remember Laquan McDonald
Lansing family thanks paramedics who saved toddler's life
Restaurant under fire for re-serving Popeyes chicken in $15 dish
Lawsuit: Uber driver sexually assaulted, harassed Chicago woman
Aspiring Chicago terrorist called "villain" by judge; gets 15 year sentence
CFD called to United Center for possible hazmat situation
Show More
Alaska rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Wheeling HS referee collapses at JV football game
3 found naked, covered in white powder; baby dies
HS teacher arrested for alleged sex with student
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos