SPORTS

LeBron James returns to LA hours before free agency opens

EMBED </>More Videos

LeBron James was spotted by AIR7 HD landing at Van Nuys Airport on Saturday after a long flight from the Caribbean. He could be in Southern California longer than usual. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
LeBron James was spotted by AIR7 HD landing at Van Nuys Airport on Saturday after a long flight from the Caribbean. He could be in Southern California longer than usual.

The basketball player arrived just hours before NBA free agency opened with the three-time champion as its most coveted prize.

It's important to note, however, that LeBron is known to spend his summers in Los Angeles at one of his two homes.

RELATED: Lakers set sights on LeBron James in free agency
EMBED More News Videos

Lakers brass, headed by former NBA champion Magic Johnson, will try to convince NBA superstar LeBron James to sign with Los Angeles now that he has become a free agent.



On Friday, he opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers to officially become a free agent.

The Cavs can offer a five-year, $205 million max deal, while the Los Angeles Lakers have four years and $152 million on the table.

No one will know anything until 9 p.m. PST at the earliest, when the NBA free agency window officially opens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslebron jamesCleveland CavaliersNBAbasketballLos Angeles LakersCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lakers set sights on LeBron James in free agency
LeBron James becomes free agent
SPORTS
Rangers DH Shin-Soo Choo out of lineup with 41-game on-base streak
Cubs pound out 20 hits, beat Twins 14-9 at scorching Wrigley
Illinois Special Olympics athletes get sweet send-off
Choo extends on-base streak as Rangers rip White Sox 11-3
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Heat wave continues Saturday
Thousands march in Loop to protest President Trump's immigration policy
Elk Grove Village crash involving dump truck, 5 cars kills 1
ComEd: 3,500 without power in Cook County
Former driver charged in Hammond armored truck robbery
Boy, 14, shot to death in Washington Park
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Show More
Comedian claims to have successfully prank called Trump
Thieves emptied the bank account of America's oldest living veteran
Church school bus with teenagers on board catches fire on I-65
African dust could hit Chicago this weekend
More News