SPORTS

Running back LeSean McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend

(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo)

By JOHN WAWROW
NFL running back LeSean McCoy says an allegation posted on social media accusing him of bloodying his former girlfriend's face is baseless and false.

An Instagram post Tuesday from a person who says she is friends with the woman showed a graphic photo of the former girlfriend and accuses McCoy of physically abusing her, his son and his dog, as well as injecting steroids.

McCoy says in his own post on Instagram that it has been months since he's had any direct contact with his ex-girlfriend or the person who posted the accusations.



The woman who posted the accusations and the ex-girlfriend have not responded to messages left by The Associated Press. The AP generally does not identify people who may have been victims of abuse.

The Buffalo Bills issued a statement saying they have been in contact with McCoy and the NFL and will continue gathering information. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the matter.

McCoy has never been suspended by the NFL for violating the league's policy against performance enhancing substances during his nine-year career.

McCoy turns 30 on Thursday and preparing to enter his fourth season with the Bills. He spent his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013 before being traded to Buffalo in 2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnflBuffalo Billsu.s. & worldviolence
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
France reaches World Cup final with win vs Belgium
Texas boy born with half a heart gets dream hockey rink
NFL player accuses TSA of spilling mom's ashes
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus from Real Madrid
More Sports
Top Stories
American tourist killed in Mexico City
CPD officer dies after falling unconscious on duty at Far South Side station
7 CPD sergeants, officers honored for saving women in burning South Shore house
VIDEO: Man harasses woman at Cook County forest preserve, officer under investigation
CPD officer involved in fatal shooting found not guilty in bar brawl case
Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million for Tuesday's drawing
Thailand cave rescue: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued
McHenry VFW $2M Queen of Hearts drawing to be held Tuesday
Show More
Whole Foods announces its Prime Day deal
Man pleads guilty to attacking mom with hatchet last Mother's Day weekend
10 volunteer firefighters in North Carolina charged with arson
Chicago ranks low on best worst cities for drivers
Baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, first of its kind, born at Brookfield Zoo
More News