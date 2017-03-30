  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SPORTS

Let's Win Two! Chicago Cubs fans toast Harry Caray

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago Cubs fans raise a toast to legendary sportscaster Harry Caray ahead of the team's 2017 home opener. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cubs fans will raise a glass to legendary sportscaster Harry Caray ahead of the team's 2017 home opener.

The theme of this year's celebration of Caray's life is "Let's Win Two!" a nod to the late, beloved Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks.

Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg will lead the toast at Harry Caray's in the city's River North neighborhood at 6:30 p.m.

He will be joined by Caray's twin great-grandsons, Harry Caray IV and Stefan Caray, as well as Banks' twin sons, Jerry Banks and Joey Banks.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Cubsharry carayChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Reporter derails Bastian Schweinsteiger's Chicago Fire presser
Chicago Blackhawks' dominance of the Pittsburgh Penguins could be key if we get a Cup finals matchup
Blackhawks overwhelm short-handed Penguins 5-1
Bulls look to sweep Cavs, remain in playoff hunt
More Sports
Top Stories
Brawl breaks out at UC after McDonald's All-American Game
8 homes evacuated after lightning strike causes gas leak in Monee
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care, police say
13 dead after church bus crash in central Texas
Man struck by paving equipment in Lake Zurich dies
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December
Show More
Woman killed while helping friend confront child's father, police say
YouTube video leads cops to drugs, guns, dead dog at Harvey home
Man attacked 3 women in Aurora apartment complex, police say
Police: Man steals SUV with toddler, woman inside
DREAMer's tax return post draws death threats
More News
Top Video
Better Business Bureau: Verify IRS calls
Brawl breaks out at UC after McDonald's All-American Game
Man attacked 3 women in Aurora apartment complex, police say
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video