Let's Win Two! Chicago Cubs fans toast Harry Caray

Chicago Cubs fans will raise a glass to legendary sportscaster Harry Caray ahead of the team's 2017 home opener.The theme of this year's celebration of Caray's life is "Let's Win Two!" a nod to the late, beloved Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks.Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg will lead the toast at Harry Caray's in the city's River North neighborhood at 6:30 p.m.He will be joined by Caray's twin great-grandsons, Harry Caray IV and Stefan Caray, as well as Banks' twin sons, Jerry Banks and Joey Banks.