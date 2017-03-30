Let's Win Two! Chicago Cubs fans toast Harry Caray

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Cubs fans will raise a glass to legendary sportscaster Harry Caray ahead of the team's 2017 home opener.
The theme of this year's celebration of Caray's life is "Let's Win Two!" a nod to the late, beloved Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks.
Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg will lead the toast at Harry Caray's in the city's River North neighborhood at 6:30 p.m.
He will be joined by Caray's twin great-grandsons, Harry Caray IV and Stefan Caray, as well as Banks' twin sons, Jerry Banks and Joey Banks.