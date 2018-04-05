Light snow falls during White Sox Home Opener

Grace Bauer presented today’s game ball in honor of her father, Commander Paul Bauer. pic.twitter.com/PKdMWdlZl9 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2018

Try to ignore the weather outside because it's time for some baseball on the South Side!It may be one of the coldest White Sox Home Openers on record but it hasn't, but it hasn't put a damper on the enthusiasm at Guaranteed Rate Field.Grace Bauer, daughter of slain Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer, presented the ball for the first pitch.And fans saw a familiar face for the ceremonial first pitch: 2005 World Series champ A.J. Pierzynski."I just want to make sure I get it to the catcher. Don't bounce it, don't throw it over his head because that's embarrassing. People are always like don't mess up, you did this your whole life," Pierzynski said.Despite the jitters, he said there's nothing else like Opening Day with the Sox."To be able to come back and do something on Opening Day and to see the fans and see the people who work here, and just be around it is what's special and I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it I'm just praying I don't bounce it," Pierzynski said.Fans were greeted by temperatures in 30s and snow started falling at Guaranteed Rate Field around 4:30. But fans bundled up for their home opener traditions, tailgating in the parking lot and gathering in the stands.The coldest home openers for the White Sox occurred on April 4, 2003 against the Tigers, and April 5, 1974 against the Angels, both with a recorded temperature of only 37 degrees, a record that could be broken Thursday.First up: move over peanuts and crackerjack and make room for delicacies like specialty sausages, including the Cutter, a chorizo with guacamole, Cotija cheese, the Changeup, a Monterey jack chicken sausage with black bean salsa and a beer cheddar bratwurst with caramelized onions and deli mustard.And then there's the game gear, with plenty of Sox styles for 2018.Fans might also notice new concession areas and extra safety netting, now extended to the end of each dugout."You talk about technology in netting it makes it so you see right through the nets as you stand here everything looks pretty clear," said White Sox senior vice president of sales and marketing Brooks Boyer.Other changes include a new Revolution Brewing Taproom and new LED boards showing advanced stats. The White Sox have also announced a new partnership with Goose Island Beer Company."The White Sox organization has been a great part of the Chicago community for over a century and we're proud to be part of that family now. Our beers like Goose IPA and 312 are perfect for catching a great game of baseball anywhere," said Todd Ahsmann, President of Goose Island Beer Co. "Personally, I grew up a Sox fan and share a lot of their memories, from jumping on the field when they clinched in '83, to the last and first games at the old and new stadiums, the '05 Series and more than thirty opening days."