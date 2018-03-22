  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Elgin Police release body-cam video from officer involved shooting on I-90... NOW
LOYOLA RAMBLERS

Loyola basketball chaplain Sr. Jean praying for 'W'

As the Loyola Ramblers head into their game Thursday against the Nevada Wolf Pack, Team Chaplain Sr. Jean Schmidt is praying for a win. Literally. (WLS)

CNN
ATLANTA --
As the Loyola Ramblers head into their game Thursday against the Nevada Wolf Pack, Team Chaplain Sr. Jean Schmidt is praying for a win. Literally.

"Begin with 'Good and gracious God, help us through this game, we really need your help tonight," said Sr. Jean.

The 98-year-old nun has been the basketball team's chaplain since 1994.

"I already scouted Nevada and I've been talking a little bit about that team to God, just in case God, you know, needs a little more information to help our team," said Sr. Jean.

"When the end of the game comes and the buzzer rings out loudly, we want to be sure that Loyola gets the big W," she said.

Sr. Jean talked with CNN's Coy Wire, who was nervous around the March Madness celebrity.

"I've interviewed Olympic gold medalists, stars in the NFL, MLB and NASCAR, but I've never been more nervous than I am right now," said Wire.

"Oh, don't be nervous with me," Sr. Jean said.

"You're a celebrity!" he replied.

"I know. That's what they tell me. As you probably know, I corrected a reporter the other day. She said 'Oh, you're national.' And I said 'No, we're international,'" she said.

Loyola University Chicago has campuses in Rome, Italy, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
