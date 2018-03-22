No one saw this coming. But here they are in the Sweet 16 - No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago, playing in the tournament for the first time since 1985, against Nevada, the king of comeback in its first two NCAA wins.The Loyola Ramblers take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 6:07 p.m. Thursday night.The Ramblers have been picking up new fans throughout Chicago and around the country in their first trip to the dance since 1985.That 1985 team ended their run with a loss in the Sweet 16. This year's squad is determined to get beyond that point and head to the Elite Eight.Rambler fans believe the team hasn't gotten this far to go home Thursday night.In Atlanta, the team and fans made final preparations ahead of the game. Hundreds of Ramblers fans and the players' families donned their maroon-and-gold-stripped scarves to cheer on their team before the game.LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago is getting in on March Madness with a LEGO sculpture in honor of the Loyola Ramblers and Team Chaplain Sr. Jean Dolores-Schmidt.The 98-year-old nun has been immortalized as LEGO Minifigure and visitors to the Schaumburg attraction are invited to take a selfie with mini Sr. Jean throughout the tournament.Loyola and Nevada are set to face off at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Thursday at 6:07 p.m. CT.