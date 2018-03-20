SPORTS

Loyola basketball team leaves for Atlanta ahead of Sweet 16 game

EMBED </>More Videos

The Ramblers will play No. 7 University of Nevada?s Wolf Pack on Thursday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Loyola University Chicago men's basketball team left for Atlanta Tuesday morning for their Sweet 16 match-up against the University of Nevada in the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers will play No. 7 University of Nevada's Wolf Pack on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

The team left campus at 9:15 a.m. as a small group of fans withstood temps in teens and a chilly lake breeze to send them off.

This will be Loyola's first Sweet 16 match-up since 1985.

"This is madness right now it is so enjoyable, exciting. I love these guys. I love the coach," said Rambler fan Maryann Wolfe.

William Crawford and his wife Sue Crawford have been watching the Ramblers since 1965. They couldn't imagine missing the excitement.

Earlier Tuesday, the Ramblers' good luck charm, Sister Jean, their 98-year-old team chaplain, made an appearance on "Good Morning America."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNCAALoyola RamblersChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Loyola Ramblers beat Miami Hurricanes with game-winning buzzer beater
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
Loyola Ramblers return to Chicago after second NCAA Tournament win
SPORTS
The Dominant 20: The teams that made the biggest impact
Hardaway, Beasley lead Knicks past depleted Bulls, 110-92
Avalanche visit Blackhawks clinging to playoff spot
Loyola basketball team returns to Chicago, prepares for Sweet 16
More Sports
Top Stories
Maryland school shooting: Shooter killed, 2 students wounded
SWAT team responds to report of woman held at gunpoint in Rogers Park
Polls open in 2018 Illinois primary election
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
Lollapalooza tickets on sale Tuesday
Investigators suspect FedEx bomb is tied to Austin bombings
Alderman blames drunken suburbanites for St. Patrick's Day mess
Show More
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
ComEd workers return to Chicago area after month in Puerto Rico
Park Forest honors police officer paralyzed in line of duty shooting
Illinois bomb suspects burrow in White Rabbit Militia
More News
Top Video
$7K reward offered for information on shooting of city worker
Park Forest honors police officer paralyzed in line of duty shooting
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video