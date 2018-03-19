SPORTS

Loyola basketball team returns to Chicago, prepares for March Madness Sweet 16

The Loyola Ramblers made their way back to Rogers Park Sunday. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
Loyola's basketball team will be making its way to Atlanta Tuesday morning, and they'll be joined by a surprising number of fans who are willing to shell out several hundred dollars to see it all happen.

Super fan Howard Fink used to give out t-shirts, trying to entice Rambler fans to come out to the games.

"Nothing was getting anybody. And the coach genuinely wanted people to come," he said.

But after the team won back-to-back nail biters in the closing seconds, Fink says he made his way to campus Monday morning just to make sure his seat was saved.

"My big worry was maybe I didn't get my tickets. I've already got my hotel," he said.

Fink is part of the horde of Ramblers headed to Atlanta for Thursday's game against Nevada.

And it's going to cost them a pretty penny. Travel expert Jeneanne Tornatore said for Thursday's game, tickets start at $81. Nonstop flights to Atlanta leaving in the morning on the 22nd and returning on the 23rd start at $322.

Three-star hotels will set you back $87, and that's if you're looking in outlying areas. Prices are much higher downtown and availability is low. To top it all off, rental cars will cost you about $16 a day - bringing the grand total to $506.

"I would love to go if I had the money," said Melissa Herrera, sophomore.

But Herrera said she'll be there in spirit.

"I cried when they won because it was just so great, everyone at work jumped with me," she said.

Assistant athletic director for communications Bill Behrns said he expects to see plenty of familiar faces in Philips Arena.

"I think we're going to have a really good turnout," he said.,

Perhaps the most familiar face will be team chaplain Sister Jean.

"She said she will be there. She said she'll be cheering us on and praying for us and hopefully she's got a couple of things worked out like she did for us this weekend," Behrns said.

Thursday's tipoff is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.
