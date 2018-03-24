Loyola Ramblers advance to Final Four

Loyola-Chicago continued its improbable postseason run, beating Kansas State 78-62 on Saturday night to advance to its first Final Four in 55 years.Extending its winning streak to 14 games, Loyola enjoyed strong shooting against a Kansas State team which relied on strong defense in the NCAA Tournament.Led by Ben Richardson's 23 points, the Ramblers shot 57.4 percent from the field in the NCAA South regional final. Richardson made six of seven 3-pointers.Loyola will play in its first Final Four since 1963, when the Ramblers won their only championship. Kansas State was denied its attempt to return to the Final Four for the first time since 1964.The Ramblers took a big lead of 23 points in the first matchup of No. 11 and No. 9 seeds in a regional final.As the No. 11 seed, Loyola matches the lowest seed to play in the Final Four. Louisiana State (1986), George Mason (2006) and VCU (2011) also were No. 11 seeds.Players from the 1963 Loyola-Chicago championship team were back for the Ramblers' Elite Eight matchup against Kansas State, and this time they're sitting closer to their team.For Loyola's Sweet 16 win over Nevada on Thursday night, Jerry Harkness, the captain of the '63 team, and three of his teammates had front-row seats across the court from the Ramblers.For Saturday night's South Regional final, the Ramblers' elder statesmen are sitting immediately behind the Loyola bench.The 1963 team won Loyola's only national championship. The Ramblers haven't made it back to another Final Four.The '63 team has joined Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Loyola's 98-year-old team chaplain, as famous supporters of the 11th-seeded Ramblers' surprise march through the tournament.Loyola has taken an early lead over K-State, 25-19 with less than seven minutes in the first half.