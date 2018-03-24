LOYOLA RAMBLERS

Loyola Ramblers back for Elite Eight

The Loyola Ramblers advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament Saturday. (WLS)

ATLANTA --
Players from the 1963 Loyola-Chicago championship team are back for the Ramblers' Elite Eight matchup against Kansas State, and this time they're sitting closer to their team.

For Loyola's Sweet 16 win over Nevada on Thursday night, Jerry Harkness, the captain of the '63 team, and three of his teammates had front-row seats across the court from the Ramblers.

For Saturday night's South Regional final, the Ramblers' elder statesmen are sitting immediately behind the Loyola bench.

The 1963 team won Loyola's only national championship. The Ramblers haven't made it back to another Final Four.

The '63 team has joined Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Loyola's 98-year-old team chaplain, as famous supporters of the 11th-seeded Ramblers' surprise march through the tournament.

Loyola has taken an early lead over K-State, 25-19 with less than seven minutes in the first half.
